Police still seeking information on murder suspect

Mike Stoll, Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
Aug. 11—The Austin Police Department is still seeking help from the public in locating Me'Darian Ledale McGruder, 27, who is a suspect in the July 31 shooting death of 20-year-old Austin resident Tyesha Tahne Gills.

McGruder, who also goes by the nickname "Solid," is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5' 11" and weighing 165 pounds.

McGruder is wanted for felony second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on McGruder's location is urged to call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400, ext. 1, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online through Submit a Tip or www.crimestoppersmn.org.

