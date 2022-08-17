Police still want credible tips in missing endangered case

Aug. 17—More than a month has passed since a woman with special needs went missing from her Union Township home, but police still are looking for credible tips on her whereabouts.

A missing endangered advisory for Candice Caffas remains in effect, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville said Tuesday. Caffas is considered endangered due to a mental health disability and she may be confused.

Caffas is described by police as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes.

She was last seen on July 16 on Route 285 at Conneaut Lake, police said, adding that she was last known to be wearing glasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers.

Caffas went missing from her parents' home in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road, about 4 miles south of Meadville, late on July 15 or early July 16.

Large-scale searches coordinated by state police were scaled down after July 23 as potential leads were exhausted.

However, police still want credible tips from the public.

Anyone with information on Caffas' whereabouts should contact state police immediately by dialing 911 or calling (814) 332-6911, according to Trooper Cindy Schick, public information officer at the Meadville barracks.