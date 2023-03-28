Police: Stillwater's largest fentanyl distributor arrested

Mar. 27—A six-month long investigation led to the arrest of the largest fentanyl distributor in Stillwater, police said.

The Stillwater Police Department has arrested numerous individuals for possession and aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, and it said many of the accused claimed they received the pills known as "foxy's" from Cord Moore. They told police that Moore, 29, lived in the Edmond or Guthrie area and wouldn't come to Stillwater out of fear of arrest.

Edmond police officers arrested Moore on March 18 for the Payne County warrant, and he was booked at the Payne County Jail on Friday on a $2 million bond.

The Stillwater Police Department cited several separate drug arrests that implicated Moore's involvement in an affidavit:

Sept. 14, 2022: Kelsey Black, Blake Cheramie and Maya Prather were arrested and charged for the possession of 31 "M30" fentanyl pills with the intent to distribute. Maya Prather told them she received the pills from "Cordie" in an interview.

Dec. 1, 2022: Deja Crowder and Beraca Kimbunda were stopped while traveling to Guthrie. During a roadside interview, Baraca said they were on their way to meet Moore to pick up pills.

Dec. 27, 2022: Brittany Flint, Matthew Kerns, Jessica Prather, Terrance Richard, Joshua Wilcoxen and Clinton Wood were charged with various drug crimes. Wilcoxen and Jessica Prather said the fentanyl pills came from Moore.

Jan. 12: Rocky Bradford was accused of possessing 53 fentanyl pills. He was interviewed at the City of Stillwater Jail and admitted to Moore re-upping him with 60 to 80 pills at least once a week.

In the affidavit, detectives indicated two major people involved in the investigation — a confidential informant and Deijon Cooper, who was accused of being Moore's "runner" since the summer of 2022.

Detectives said the CI arranged for Moore to bring him or her some fentanyl on Feb. 9.

Cooper was intercepted and arrested as he was allegedly sent in Moore's stead. Police said an interview with Cooper revealed the following:

Story continues

Cooper delivered exclusively to Stillwater two to three times a week and got paid $100 to $200 for each delivery.

Cooper met with Moore at a location in Edmond, picked up pre-bundled pills and was given a Stillwater address to go to.

Police claim Moore used up to four vehicles to deal drugs; a red Ford Focus, a white Chevy Sonic, a black Honda Accord and a black Dodge Dart. He used the resources of Turo, a carsharing company, in his dealings.

Moore was charged with racketeering and conspiring to commit aggravated trafficking of controlled substances. With two prior trafficking convictions, he faces life in prison if found guilty.

Moore's criminal record began in 2013 when he was arrested for having 30 grams of marijuana and bags of cocaine in his dorm room at Oklahoma State University.

The sentence wasn't handed down until 2017, and in between arraignment and conviction, he pleaded guilty to two more drug crimes from 2016.

He was found with methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine and three handguns in a motel room. He was sentenced to a 30-year term.

He was released on August 13, 2022 and given probation. The Payne County District Attorney's Office was not in favor of his release.

Moore's arraignment is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m.