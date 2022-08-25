Police sting leads to charge of enticing a minor for Arlington man

Aug. 24—SALEM — An Arlington man was ordered held on $5,000 bail Tuesday following charges that he came to Salem last Friday to meet an underaged girl — who was actually an undercover police officer — to engage in sexual activity.

Nathan Goldshlag, 72, of 37 Ottawa Road, Arlington, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of enticing a child under the age of 16 at his arraignment in Salem District Court early Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested Friday morning on High Street as part of a police investigation that started with a post in a Boston-area dating forum on Reddit, a website made up of thousands of online community forums.

Goldshlag, represented by defense attorney Henry Fasoldt, is accused of attempting to meet up with "Kelly White", a 15-year-old Salem girl with a Reddit username of Kdubz978. But in fact, it was two different Salem police officers posing as the fictitious teen.

Salem police launched an investigation after Detective Thomas Shute, who is trained in stopping online predators, discovered a post made under the Reddit alias @Oldergy5 on Aug. 15 in an explicit Reddit forum focused on performing oral sex on women. Describing the author as a "#Boston Older guy," the post expressed an interest in "daddy daughter role play" and praised the sexual abilities of "older guys", according to a police report.

The post listed the author's age as 60, according to an archived copy of the account's post history prior to deletion. The account police say belongs to Goldshlag has since been deleted by the user owning it, while the fake "Kelly White" account used by police remained active as of Aug. 23.

In his report, Shute wrote that he responded to the original post and shortly sent selfie images — having used face-altering software — to Goldshlag, who then "asked how old I was and if I could host. I told him that I was 15 and in Salem. Nate responded with 'nope, that is too young- I could be arrested and put in prison.' Nate continued the chat stating 'I know you really want someone to (perform oral sex) but it can't be me', and asks 'when are you 16'?" After Shute told him he'd turn 16 in October, Goldshlag "proceeded to ask me to e-mail him when I turn 16 years old and provided me with his email."

Story continues

But despite this, Goldshlag continued to initiate sexually explicit chats with Shute over the next several days, according to the report. He and Goldshlag began discussing meeting in-person on Aug. 25 or 26. Eventually, Goldshlag said he "may be able to come Friday (Aug. 19) if my mother is going to be out." Goldshlag said he could arrive late morning.

On Aug. 18, Goldshlag messaged Shute "early in the morning stating 'don't be offended, Kelly, but I have to ask this question and you have to answer it truthfully. Are you law enforcement?'" Shute wrote. "I respond with noooo silly, and tell him that I am not going to tell anyone. Nate then moves on asking me about tomorrow." That next morning, the two continued to message and agreed to meet at 11:15 a.m., at an address on High Street in Salem.

"Based on the above information, an operations plan was developed. Officer Devyn Ryan was used as the undercover officer posing as Kelly White," Shute wrote, adding that three other detectives conducted surveillance. "At approximately 11:15 a red Prius (previously identified to be a car belonging to Goldshlag) was observed driving up High Street towards the target location. Surveillance units followed the vehicle around the block several times until it finally parked in a lot located at Norman Street/Crombie Street."

Police then followed Goldshlag to the High Street address, where he "began to knock on the front door. The (undercover) officer left the apartment and made contact with Goldshlag by saying 'hey daddy,'" Shute wrote. "Once Goldshlag acknowledged the (undercover officer), this detective emerged and placed him into custody without incident. Without being prompted, Goldshlag uttered that he asked her if she was law enforcement and stated that he did nothing wrong."

After being read his rights back at the station, Goldshlag "refused to answer if the username (the @Oldergy5 alias on Reddit) was his but goes on to tell us that he was set up by entrapment," the report reads.

On Tuesday, prosecutors initially sought $15,000 cash bail, to which Fasoldt objected. "I see no reason to set that bail except to punish him and make him sit in jail," he said.

"He's somebody who called me immediately after this incident occurred and hired me and has shown no signs of not returning to court," Fasoldt said. "Mr. Goldshlag allegedly posted something on Reddit expressing his desire to perform a particular sex act. He didn't ask for any young person to contact him. Instead, somebody from the Salem police responded and pretended to be a 15-year-old."

"We don't just have a one-sided conversation here," Fasoldt continued. "We have somebody else who is pretending to be 15 years old fishing for a person like Mr. Goldshlag. I'm not saying that's a reasonable behavior on his part, but I'm saying it's not as simple as him out there trolling for young people."

Associate Justice Carol Ann Fraser set bail at $5,000 — $4,000 more than the $1,000 posted prior to his arraignment. Goldshlag was also ordered to stay away from and have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, including family members.

"That additional bail is necessary to ensure your reappearance," Fraser said. "The facts are extremely concerning to me."

Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.

Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.