Police: Stolen car crashed into police cruiser in Winton Hills Wednesday

A stolen car hit a police cruiser Wednesday afternoon in Winton Hills, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said the four suspects stole the car from the BP gas station at 249 West Mitchell Avenue.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the car was driving down Gray Road. Police said that is when the suspects took off and hit a parked police cruiser.

At least one suspect fled on foot and was taken into custody.

Officals have not named the suspects, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

