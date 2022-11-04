Police: Stolen car driving away from officers, crashes into 2nd car, child critically hurt

Breaking news Memphis

After driving away from an attempted traffic stop, three people in what police say was a stolen car hit another car, sending a woman and child to the hospital.

According to Maj. Karen Rudolph, a public information officer for the Memphis Police Department, police tried to stop three people who were thought to have stolen a car at gunpoint Friday morning. They did not stop the car and crashed after driving six miles.

The trio left the car and attempted to run, but were later arrested by police. All three were taken to the hospital, with two being taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition and the other going to Regional One Hospital.

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital generally assists in urgent juvenile injuries.

The woman in the car that was hit was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition and the child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at Lucas.Finton@CommercialAppeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Child in critical condition after police chase ends in car crash