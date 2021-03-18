Police: Stolen car ends with suspect's stabbing

Jill Harmacinski, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·2 min read

Mar. 18—LAWRENCE — When Jean Mora saw the man wearing his jacket he lost control, police say.

"He became enraged and let his anger get the best of him," a Lawrence police report states.

Mora, 29, of 98 Bradford St., was arrested Thursday for stabbing a man who was dropped off at the Lawrence General Hospital Emergency Room on Sunday, bleeding from his abdomen.

The injured man, referred to as John Doe in police reports, was then MedFlighted to Lahey Burlington for surgery that day.

According to police, Mora stabbed the man because he stole his car while Mora was getting ready for work early Sunday morning.

Mora told police he had to be to work for 6 a.m. He went out and started the brown Ford SUV and then went back inside to get ready, he told police.

When he came out, the SUV was gone, the police report states.

After work, Mora said he first drove around the city looking for his stolen vehicle. Then he went to a convenience store at 205 Broadway to look at the surveillance video, police said.

While he was there, the man who he believed stole the SUV came into the store.

The man was wearing a jacket Mora said he left in his car; it was "green with tan strings," according to the report.

Police said Mora then punched the man in the face. A further struggle and stabbing ensued outside the store, according to police.

The stabbing victim was left at LGH at 7:43 p.m. Sunday. In his pocket, a nurse found a broken spark plug — a tool commonly used by thieves to break car windows.

Officers reviewed video footage from outside the hospital ER. The injured man was dropped off in a dark-colored Ford SUV, police said.

Police said he is expected to survive the stabbing and an investigation continues.

Mora was arrested and charged with assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested Thursday with assistance from state police.

He was held without bail following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court. A hearing was scheduled for March 25 to determine if Mora is a danger to himself or others.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.

