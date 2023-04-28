Police: Stolen car left running, driver and passenger found in nearby woods

Apr. 28—Two men are in the Crawford County jail after police found a stolen vehicle parked and running, but with no people inside, behind the Crawford County 911 center early Tuesday.

Jonathan Stewart King, 32, and Cameron Isaac Harris, 29, were arraigned separately before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday. Court documents list both men's address as the jail.

Meadville Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle behind the 911 center at about 6:12 a.m. Tuesday, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case. Near the facility's dumpster, they encountered a 2020 Honda CRV occupied only by a pitbull in the back seat.

After observing drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, officers soon located King and Harris in nearby woods, according to the affidavit. King is accused of providing a false name when asked to identify himself.

The vehicle, which had a New York registration sticker and a Pennsylvania license plate, was allegedly stolen from a Jamestown, New York, Kia dealership, where it was being sold for nearly $30,000, according to police.

Police also found a syringe on King and a plastic bag containing methamphetamine on Harris, according to the affidavit. Each man told the police that the other had been driving the vehicle. Police recovered the car's key from the pocket of King's hooded sweatshirt.

King faces a felony charge of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of providing false identification to police. He was assigned bail of $30,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled before Pendolino on May 10.

Harris faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was assigned bail of $15,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled before Pendolino on May 18.

