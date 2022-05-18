Van stolen from Wrentham doggie daycare found, dogs safe

A doggie daycare van stolen from Wrentham has been found, and the dogs inside are “fine,” Police Chief Bill McGrath said.

Two dogs were inside the van when it was stolen from Tail Blazers University, a Wrentham-based dog trainer and daycare.

Police sent out an alert around 5:30 p.m. asking for the public’s help in finding the van, which had been seen driving erratically on I-495 South.

Police said the vehicle may have been going to Providence, R.I.

It was located in Pawtucket Tuesday night.

