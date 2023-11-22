Stolen SUV leads police chase through Meck, Cabarrus counties; ends in crash

Officers with the Concord Police Department were following behind an SUV Wednesday that was reported stolen out of Charlotte, a police source confirmed.

Around 1:45 p.m., Chopper 9 SkyZoom was overhead the dark-colored SUV in the University area of Charlotte. The driver ran multiple red lights before swerving through traffic on their way to the Cabarrus County area.

The suspected stolen SUV nearly crashes into an oncoming car at an intersection in Cabarrus County.

An SUV that was stolen from N. Tryon Street in NE Charlotte speeds away from law enforcement in Cabarrus County on Nov. 22, 2023.

A stolen SUV speeds away from law enforcement in Cabarrus County on Nov. 22, 2023

Stolen SUV boxed in by Highway Patrol SUVs.

Stolen SUV drives through the grass to avoid Highway Patrol troopers.

Stolen SUV attempts to flee from Highway Patrol in Cabarrus County.

Highway Patrol troopers box in driver in a stolen SUV on Highway 49 in Cabarrus County.

Stolen SUV comes to a stop after crashing into Highway Patrol cruiser

Troopers detain two people inside a stolen SUV after chase through Cabarrus County.

Once in Cabarrus County, Concord officers began to chase the SUV with their emergency lights on. The car traveled up Highway 29 and past the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By 2:15 p.m., highway patrol troopers were following behind the SUV. By about 2:24 p.m., the car lost its tire while driving.

We’ve been over this for about a half hour.



I’m told CMPD officers tried to pull the car over but the driver didn’t stop. Police backed off and followed the car from far away. It then crossed county line.



Concord police was seen chasing for a few mins. Then troopers. — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) November 22, 2023

A police source told Channel 9 the incident began when the SUV was reported stolen in Charlotte. The source said the keys were left inside it and the SUV was left unattended when it was stolen from North Tryon Street near Eastway Drive.

The source said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers tried to pull the driver over but they failed to stop.

It’s not clear how many people were in the SUV.

CMPD backed off, the source said, because the car theft didn’t qualify as the kind of violent crime the department would start a chase on.

By 2:28 p.m., the chase ended when a highway patrol car pulled in front of the SUV on Lowder Road near Highway 49, causing the SUV to crash.

Authorities arrested the driver at the scene.

