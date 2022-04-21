Police: Stolen truck used to break open ATM; 3 men seen leaving scene

A stolen truck was used to pry open an automated teller machine early Wednesday, according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department said it was alerted around 3:26 a.m. by an alarm from the 3000 block of Commerce Street, which is off Lee Street near South MacArthur Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the stolen truck. It had been connected to an ATM machine with tow straps and hooks and used to expose the machine's cash boxes, which had been taken.

"The amount of money taken is unknown at this time," reads a release.

Witnesses told police three men were seen running away. They got into another truck and left, it reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6460 or dispatch at 318-441-6559.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 3 men seen leaving after stolen truck used to open Alexandria ATM