Police stop 139 vehicles in speed crackdown in Nashua

Oct. 14—NASHUA — Police stopped 139 vehicles on the F.E. Everett Turnpike during a five-hour span Tuesday in an effort to crack down on speeding, according to city police.

Police said there was "a heavy early morning presence of officers" on the turnpike stopping 139 vehicles. Of those, "well over half of the vehicles were traveling more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit of 55 mph," police said.

One driver was arrested for a driving-related offense.

Responding to complaints around Nashua in recent weeks, city police have partnered with the New Hampshire State Police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to conduct what it dubbed Operation Commuter Shield.

Police will continue this month targeting excessive speeding, aggressive driving and other motor vehicle infractions, they said. The operation will be conducted during the day and at night.