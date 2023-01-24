Police stop attempted burglary at business in Naugatuck

An officer from the Naugatuck Police Department stopped an attempted burglary at a local business in town on Sunday morning, according to police.

A Naugatuck officer was doing surveillance on a local business in the early hours of Sunday morning due to an uptick in commercial burglaries in the area, police said.

The officer said he saw a man approach the front door of the business and use a crowbar to try to get inside, according to police.

The suspect was arrested after a brief foot chase and identified as 27-year-old Tyler Spadaccini. He was charged with criminal attempt at first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and first-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday morning. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 7, according to court records.