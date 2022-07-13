Police stop car driving wrong way on I-579, I-279

Police stopped a car driving the wrong way down the interstate early this morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said they got a call for a wrong way driver on Interstate 579 heading toward Interstate 279.

State police may take over the investigation because it was on I-279, officials said.

Officials also said no one was hurt in this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

