Police: Stop leads to arrest

Jun. 23—HAVERHILL — Police arrested a Lowell man who they say helped his juvenile brother evade capture after he escaped from a Department of Youth Services facility in Boston.

Police charged Adrian Delgado, 19, of 38 Smith St., Apt. 3, Lowell, with aiding in an escape from DYS custody, resisting arrest, carrying a dangerous weapon (a dagger), disorderly conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon (a motor vehicle), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and driving without a valid inspection sticker.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Cesar Archilla set bail at $5,000 cash. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 13.

Officials at the Middleton Jail and House of Corrections said Delgado was still in their custody as of June 23.

According to a police report, officers patrolling near Washington and Ayer streets on Monday noticed a 2007 Nissan Murano without a front license plate and an invalid registration sticker.

Police said the car was registered to Delgado, and that he had an active warrant for his arrest in connection to a prior charge of defacing property.

Police said they tried to stop Delgado, but he kept driving until he came to a slow roll near 30 High St. Then, according to the report, his brother got out of the car and began running down High Street.

Officers said they recognized the boy, who had four active warrants for his arrest out of Essex Juvenile Court. The boy was also wanted by DYS for escaping from their Boston facility, the report said.

Police said Delgado drove his car in their direction in an attempt to either collide with them or prevent them from catching his brother, who ran behind several houses then back onto High Street. Police said they chased the boy through several backyards and over fences as he headed toward Essex Street.

After ignoring several commands to exit his vehicle, Delgado finally came to a stop on Hillside Street, according to the report.

Police said he eventually complied with their demands and was placed under arrest. Police said they found a dagger in Delgado's waistband and a set of brass knuckles in the vehicle, where Delgado's brother had been sitting.

Delgado's other passenger, a 15-year-old Haverhill boy, was placed in the custody of a parent who was called to the scene, according to the report. Police filed a report on the boy with the Department of Children and Families.

Police said they previously charged Delgado with shooting paintballs at a vehicle that was parked at the corner of 5th Avenue and Portland Street.

According to a police report, on Aug. 3, 2020, a 5th Avenue resident told police that he was getting into his 2018 Acura MDX when someone in a black Chevy pickup truck drove by and fired paintballs at his vehicle. Through video surveillance, police determined it was Delgado who fired the paintballs, the report said.

Haverhill police said they contacted Lowell police and were told that the owner of the pickup truck is known to damage property. Delgado was issued a summons to appear in court and was arraigned in Haverhill District Court on April 21.

Delgado's brother was eventually located on the roof of a home on Essex Street. Police said they used a ladder to reach the boy, then arrested him and transported him to the DYS Northeast Regional Office in Middleton.