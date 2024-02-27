Police stop minivan for going 100 mph on Route 422 in eastern Berks before learning it was stolen

Feb. 26—A Reading man in a minivan was clocked at over 100 mph on Route 422 in Exeter Township in the middle of the night about 5 miles from where he stole the vehicle while its owners slept, police said.

While conducting speed enforcement in an unmarked vehicle on westbound Perkiomen Avenue near Stonetown Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Officer Gregory Davis clocked the minivan going 100.1 mph, more than double the 45-mph speed limit.

The minivan pulled over, and the driver, Daniel Quinones, 35, immediately got out. Davis said he approached him and smelled alcohol on Quinones' breath.

Police provide this further account in the probable cause affidavit:

Quinones refused a field sobriety test and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

While searching Quinones for weapons, Davis found a driver's license belonging to an Amity Township man, along with that man's health insurance card and credit cards.

Quinones was transported to the central processing center for a breath test, which he refused.

The minivan, a 2020 Toyota Sienna, was registered to a couple who live on Hillview Road in Amity Township. The man whose license and credit cards were found in Quinones' possession is one of the owners.

Davis asked Sgt. John Coe of Amity police to have an officer contact the man to see if Quinones had permission to operate his vehicle. That's when the owners realized the minivan had been stolen.

When an Amity office responded to the home, he noticed the driver's side door of the victim's pickup truck was ajar. When the victim checked inside the pickup, he discovered his debit card and cash that he had left in the vehicle were missing.

Exeter police charged Quinones with drunken driving, possessing a small amount of marijuana, exceeding the speed limit by 55 mph, driving without a license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Amity police charged him separately with theft by unlawful taking and theft from a motor vehicle.

Quinones of the 500 block of Schuylkill Avenue was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of a total of $30,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment Sunday before District Judge Brian K. Strand in Reading Central Court.