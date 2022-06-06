Police stop stolen vehicle after chase in south Boulder

Jun. 6—Boulder police arrested a man after he reportedly led officers on a vehicle chase in the Table Mesa and NCAR area on Sunday.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said officers found a stolen vehicle at the Table Mesa King Soopers at 1:23 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, a man and a woman got out of the vehicle, and the woman was taken into custody. But before he could be detained, the man got back in the vehicle and drove away.

Waugh said the man drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of Table Mesa up to NCAR Mesa Laboratory before turning around and coming back down into the Table Mesa area.

The driver ran over stop sticks on the way back down the road from NCAR, but police had to use their vehicles to pin the suspect. The man then got out of the vehicle and ran for a block before police were able to arrest him.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.