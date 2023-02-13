Police stop U-Haul after pedestrians struck in NYC
A man driving a U-Haul truck struck several pedestrians before police pinned the vehicle against a building following a pursuit through Brooklyn. (Feb. 13) (AP video: Robert Bumsted)
A man driving a U-Haul truck struck several pedestrians before police pinned the vehicle against a building following a pursuit through Brooklyn. (Feb. 13) (AP video: Robert Bumsted)
Police say at least four people were injured, and a male suspect has been arrested.
The police department said around the same time that four people had been hit by the truck and each sustained injuries.
New York Police have detained a U-Haul truck driver after reports that the vehicle hit multiple pedestrians in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday. “A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge… Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident,” said New…
Gas prices are down about 10 cents from last week.
Police say a U-Haul plowed through multiple people Monday in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, leading officers on a chase to Red Hook.
A Stroudsburg man has been sentenced to 80 months' imprisonment for charges of a conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the area.
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the Panthers could emerge as a potential landing spot for soon-to-be former Raiders QB Derek Carr.
Joy and relief greeted the freed political detainees as they landed in the US but has Nicaragua’s autocratic ruler merely removed his biggest problem?
A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several people in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. At least eight people were hurt at two locations, including two people who were in critical condition, the fire department said in an email. The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
In five seasons as a starter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished more than many players do in lengthy careers. Now a two-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP at the age of 27, the sky appears to be the limit for Kansas City’s offensive signal-caller. Head coach Andy Reid said after Sunday’s victory [more]
There are concerts, lectures and more.
Celebrities are inspired by music, literature, and life when it comes to naming their little ones.
A baby girl born under the rubble of her family's home in northern Syria after last week’s devastating earthquake was in good health Monday and being breast-fed by the wife of the director of the hospital where she is being cared for, her doctor said. The infant, named Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God" — by hospital workers, may be able to leave the hospital as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, according to her great-uncle, Saleh al-Badran. The newborn's mother died after giving birth to her in the aftermath of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.
Multiple people were struck and injured by a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Nick Allegretti had more than just a Super Bowl win to celebrate on Sunday night.