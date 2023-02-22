Police stop woman trying to run into U.S. 23 traffic

BRIGHTON TWP. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is crediting guard cables along U.S. 23 for preventing a woman being pursued by deputies from cutting across the median and into traffic going the opposite direction.

A 28-year-old Farmington woman who was having a mental health crisis escaped from paramedics and police in Ann Arbor and was reported to be headed north on U.S. 23 about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said in the release.

"One of our Deputies on patrol located the car and attempted to stop her to check on her welfare, but she fled northbound into Brighton Township," the release said.

While being pursued, the woman drove her white Chevrolet into the median, but struck the cables along southbound U.S. 23 stopped before entering traffic.

She fled on foot into oncoming traffic, which stopped, and was taken into custody by a deputy and Green Oak Charter Township Police Department officers.

The woman was then transported to the hospital for mental health treatment.

