Police: Store owner foils Centre Street robbery

Sep. 8—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Wednesday after his attempt to rob a North Centre Street convenience store was foiled by the store owner.

Cumberland Police said John Richard Conner, 36, walked into Pit N Go in the 600 block about 9 p.m. armed with a knife. As Conner attempted to rob the store, a struggle with the owner ensued.

Police said the owner, who was not identified, disarmed and detained Conner until police arrived, but suffered minor injuries.

Conner was being held without bond Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of armed robbery, attempted first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.