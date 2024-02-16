Police storm house on Friar Run Road in Penn Twp.: Residents nearby urged to stay inside

York County 911 issued a wireless emergency alert on behalf of Penn Township Police. "Penn Twp. Police Dept. advises residents to stay inside due to police activity near Friar Run in Hanover until further notice," read the alert.

The incident is at a home in the 900 block of Friar Run Road.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.

Police used a drone to look in a window. Officers ordered all occupants to come to the door with hands in the air. Then police stormed the house.

The nature of the incident is unclear.

The York County Quick Response Team vehicle is shown on the scene of a police incident near Friar Run Road in Penn Township Feb.15, 2024.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Police storm house on Friar Run Road in Penn Twp., PA