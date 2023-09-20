Police: Stoughton man posed as doctor to write fake prescriptions, then sold them

FRANKLIN — A Stoughton man is alleged to have posed as a doctor to write prescriptions for medicine and then selling the prescriptions on the street, authorities said.

The investigation into Pascal Girault Jr., who is also known as Pascal Schnaider Jr., began in Franklin.

"A pharmacy in town flagged a prescription as possibly fraudulent and a Franklin officer conducted an investigation," said Deputy Police Chief James West. "This investigation led to other criminal acts and ultimately a joint investigation was launched."

According to a press release from the state Attorney General's Office, Girault, using stolen physician identifications, called pharmacies in Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties posing as a doctor or someone who worked in a doctor's office. He is alleged to have obtained prescriptions for promethazine with codeine.

The prescription medication is known by several names on the street, such as "purple drank." It is typically used with mixers to give it flavor and has mind-altering effects when used in "large and dangerous quantities," according to the Attorney General's Office.

Authorities alleged Girault falsified more than two dozen prescriptions, 11 of which were paid for by Medicaid. The incidents occurred between September 2021 and May 2022, the Attorney General's Office said.

Girault was recently indicted on 10 charges by a statewide grand jury in Suffolk Superior Court, including several counts of uttering false prescriptions, as well as identity fraud, possession of a Class E substance with the intent to distribute and Medicaid fraud.

An arraignment date has not been set.

