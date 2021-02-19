Police say Stowe Township man killed brother, brother's girlfriend in their home

Feb. 19—Allegheny County Police have arrested a Stowe Township man accused of killing his brother and his brother's girlfriend.

Timothy Gumm, 60, was arrested Thursday night and charged with two counts of homicide and a gun charge.

His alleged victims, his brother Christopher Gumm, 55, of Stowe; and the victim's girlfriend, Sally Sines, 47, also of Stowe; were found dead late Thursday morning when township first responders were dispatched for a welfare check along the 900 block of Liberty Street.

"The victims were in decomposition, and it was not readily apparent what caused their death," county police Lt. Venerando Costa reported. "Stowe Township police requested Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit and detectives responded to the scene. Detectives, along with the Allegheny County Crime Lab Mobile Crime Unit, were able to determine the victims were shot."

Gumm was taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred on or about Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

