Police: Stranded driver carjacking on U.S. 74

A driver who said she pulled over because of car trouble says she thought she was getting help when instead she was carjacked.

Lt. Lance Hamrick, with Kings Mountain criminal investigations, said Wednesday evening, a woman told police she was having car trouble near the 161 Bessemer City exit on U.S. 74 and was pulled over on the side of the ramp when a black sedan pulled up behind her.

Hamrick said the woman initially thought they were there to help but when two men got out of their vehicle, they were wearing ski masks and demanded she turn over her car.

"One of the suspects approached the victim’s driver side window and pointed what she believed to be a gun at her through his coat pocket," a press release from Kings Mountain Police Department said. "The male suspect then demanded that she exit the vehicle to which she complied. That suspect entered her vehicle and drove away. The second suspect was reported to have fled in the unknown make and model black sedan. Both suspects and vehicles were reported leaving the area traveling east on U.S. 74. The suspects involved were described as being black males wearing black hoodies and sweatpants with black full-face ski masks."

The woman then walked to a nearby gas station and reported the incident to police.

Hamrick said there is a surveillance camera photo, and although the quality isn’t good, they will be releasing it to the public to try to obtain information on the people involved.

A 50-mile BOLO was issued by Kings Mountain communications for the stolen gray Kia Sorrento.

After the car was stolen, it was driven to Shelby where it was parked outside of The Convenient Store on Graham Street and set on fire, according to Shelby Police.

Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford said the call came in around 9:04 p.m. regarding a Kia Sorrento that had exploded.

“The initial call said the car blew up,” Ledford said. “The assumption is that it was just an accelerant used. Our guys and the fire department responded. They got there, and the car was pretty much engulfed. The fire department did a good job putting it out.”

He said when Shelby police started investigating, they discovered the car had been stolen out of Kings Mountain.

The Kings Mountain Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in helping identify the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Joel at 704-734-0444 or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS (8477).

