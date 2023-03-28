Police: Stranger found inside Mill Creek home stole cash, may have been sleeping in loft

A man found inside a Mill Creek home last week may have been sleeping in a loft there.

On the morning of Mar. 20, Mill Creek Police officers were called to a home in the 16700 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast for a report of a burglary.

Police were told that someone who entered the home may have been secretly sleeping there. Documents and a large amount of cash were missing.

After officers left, the homeowner called police again at around 7:45 a.m., saying the suspect had returned and locked the doors.

Mill Creek officers returned along with a K-9 from the Lynnwood Police Department.

Police found the suspect inside the home and took them into custody.

All but about $30 of the stolen cash was recovered along with the homeowner’s wallet and passport, the Mill Creek Police Department said on its Facebook page.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on residential burglary, second-degree theft and knowingly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine.