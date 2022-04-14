Police: Stray bullet in parking lot fight hits man in his Daytona home

A stray bullet fired during a fight in the parking lot of a Daytona Beach apartment complex Thursday morning struck a man in his home, police said.

Police believe two other persons were also injured in the shooting, authorities said.

This is the second shooting incident in two days that has left injured victims.

Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan confirmed the shooting occurred at the Bay Apartments at 1215 S. Beach Street.

Bendyan said calls to 9-1-1 indicate the shooting stemmed from a fight.

Police at the scene said preliminary information indicates the fight possibly involved three women and another person. One woman was beaten and went to her car, grabbed her gun and started shooting, investigators said.

The gunfire injured three people, including a man hit by a stray bullet that came through the back sliding glass door of his apartment, police said.

The shooter fled the scene. Police were assisted in their search by a Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

At 10:19 a.m., police said they had detained a possible suspect located at the Andros Isles Apartments on Acklin Circle in Daytona Beach.

Bendayan said police are working on "sorting out" the details and circumstances of the shooting.

On Wednesday, a person was shot in the back at 333 N. Caroline Street in Daytona Beach. Police said the shooting was a case of domestic violence. The victim was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center with two gunshot wounds.

