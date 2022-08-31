Police: 'Strong leads' after man, 63, beaten to death in apartment

Aug. 31—As Santa Fe police continue to investigate the homicide of 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling, Capt. Aaron Ortiz confirmed there were signs of blunt force trauma on Trilling's body when officers found him dead in his apartment Friday afternoon in response to a request for a welfare check.

Ortiz said the department does not have any suspects but hopes to be able to change that as the week progresses.

"We have strong leads that we're working right now, and hopefully sometime this week we will be able to identify either a person of interest or suspects," Ortiz said.

Police have provided little personal information about Trilling. Online records show a man who fits Trilling's description previously lived in Maryland. Family members of the man could not be reached for comment.

A resident at Trilling's complex, Casitas de Bella on Cerrillos Road, said in an interview Tuesday that Trilling was a kind old man he knew by passing by him in the building.

"He just kept to himself," said the tenant, who asked that his name not be published. "Sweet, mellow-mannered, older peaceful [man]."

The tenant was involved in a violent fight at the complex early Thursday morning, he said.

His girlfriend told police multiple assailants had beaten him outside of his apartment, according to an incident report.

"There's a group of hooligans going around there beating people, and apparently beating them to death," the man said in the interview. "I've been [at Casitas de Bella for] 10 years, and now pretty much my home's been taken from me."

Ortiz said police are investigating whether there is any connection between Thursday's attack and Trilling's death, which is at least the sixth homicide in the city this year and the third that remains unsolved.

Officers arrived at the complex just after 4:30 p.m. Friday after staff called seeking a welfare check on Trilling, Ortiz said. He declined to disclose what had prompted their concern.

Police have not determined whether Trilling's attacker had broken into his home and are still looking into whether anything was stolen, Ortiz said.

He added, police believe the perpetrator does not live at Casitas de Bella and said the department is considering the possibility of multiple assailants.

A property manager at Casitas de Bella declined to comment on Trilling's death and other security issues at the complex, and referred all questions to law enforcement.

A representative for the complex's management group, Bella Asset Management, also declined to comment on the homicide and previous altercation.

The Casitas de Bella resident said he had told workers at the complex months ago they needed more security measures, but nothing was done. They let people live in the hallways and have allowed a dangerous atmosphere to develop, he said.

According to a brief report on Thursday morning's incident, police were called to Casitas de Bella because of a fight. The victim's girlfriend told officers the couple had arrived home from a night out when "a lot of people" began fighting in the hallway. She said her boyfriend was taken to the ground and hit in the head multiple times.

The victim told officers he didn't know who had hit him and did not want to pursue charges, according to the report.

The man said in the interview his attackers returned later Thursday morning and beat him again.