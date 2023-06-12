Police: Student approached by suspicious driver at Bourne bus stop

Officials are investigating an incident where a student was allegedly approached by an unknown driver after being dropped off by the school bus last Friday.

Bourne Police say the incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. in the area of Brady Road and Clapp Lane. The driver, an older white man with gray hair and a plaid shirt, allegedly offered the student a ride and drove off after the student declined.

It is unclear how old the student was.

The car in question is a maroon 2020-2023 Nissan Sentra.

Authorities say there is no other information indicating criminal intent, however, police would still like to speak with the operator.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bourne Police. School officials say there will be an increased police presence along all bus routes for the remainder of the school year.

For more information about how to talk to your children about stranger danger, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

