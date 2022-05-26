Police: Student arrested after threat leads to shelter-in-place order at Haverhill High School
One student was arrested after a threat led to a shelter-in-place order at Haverhill High School on Thursday, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of a potentially armed student making threats located the student in question, according to the Haverhill Police Department.
No weapons were found following a search of the building, police noted.
The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted.
It’s not clear if the student will face charges.
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
