Police: Student arrested after threat leads to shelter-in-place order at Haverhill High School

One student was arrested after a threat led to a shelter-in-place order at Haverhill High School on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a potentially armed student making threats located the student in question, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

No weapons were found following a search of the building, police noted.

The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted.

It’s not clear if the student will face charges.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW