Police: Student causes disturbance, lockdown at Indiana Area Senior High

Jan. 13—An Indiana Area Senior High student's rampage caused a brief lockdown of the school Wednesday and is expected to result in charges, according to state police in Indiana County.

Police said patrol units responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a 17-year-old girl engaging in "repeated tumultuous behavior" and "causing a significant disturbance" at the school on North Fifth Street in White Township.

Troopers were told the girl was intentionally turning over furniture and pulling objects down from a wall. There was no indication from authorities what may have prompted the behavior.

Police said rumors that a firearm or other weapon was involved in the incident are false.

Troopers took the girl into custody and later released her pending further investigation.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .