Police take student into custody after gun found at Broward high school

A high school student is in police custody after a loaded gun was found on a Fort Lauderdale campus Friday afternoon, police say.

Security at Stranahan High School, 1800 SW Fifth Place, notified Fort Lauderdale police shortly before 2 p.m. that a student had a firearm, police spokeswoman Casey Liening said.

Fort Lauderdale police placed the school on lockdown while they searched for the weapon. Officers located the student they were looking for and the firearm, Liening said.

Charges are pending against the student, who has not been named by police.

Broward County Public Schools released a statement that the student “is facing appropriate school disciplinary measures.”

There was no shooting and no one was injured, Liening said.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” she said.

The incident occurred a day after a student at North Miami Beach High School was hospitalized after being stabbed by another student during a fight on the school’s campus.

Neither teen has been identified. The injured teen is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, schools officials say.

The teen accused of attacking him was arrested Thursday night, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman Elmo Lugo. The charges he faces were not immediately available.