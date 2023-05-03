Police: Student facing charges after bringing BB gun to Brookline High School, making threats

A Brookline high school student will appear in juvenile court after he brought a BB gun to school and made threats, according to police.

Brookline Police responded to the high school on Wednesday after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a student who was alleged to be in possession of a gun.

Police confiscated a BB gun from the male student’s backpack and he was released into a parent’s custody, according to a press release issued by deputy superintendent Paul Campbell.

The student was approached by school security and fled on foot before being stopped a few blocks away by officers, according to police.

The student, who has not been identified by authorities, will be charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and threats, according to police.

The head of Brookline High School, Anthony Meyer, wrote in an email to parents that the campus is safe.

“High school security and administration quickly intervened, involved the Brookline Police Department, and resolved the situation,” he wrote.

The school remained in session and was not put into lockdown.

Meyer said that school officials were made aware of the situation after a person “saw something and said something about their concern to a trusted adult.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

