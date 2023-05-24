Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A student shot and killed another student early Wednesday outside a school in Pittsburgh, authorities said. The alleged shooter was soon captured after a foot chase.

The ages of the students involved were not immediately clear. According to the city school district’s website, Oliver Citywide Academy is a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12.

It wasn't immediately clear what spurred the shooting, which The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said happened around 7:25 a.m. on the steps outside of the school. No other injuries were reported, and police said they found a gun at the scene.

The names of the victim and the shooter have not been released, but authorities said both attended the school. Authorities said the wounded student was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It wasn't immediately clear how many students and staff witnessed the shooting. Maria Montano, a city spokeswoman, said most students were still on their way to the school when the shooting happened, and buses were rerouted to another school building.

Students who were already in the school were kept in the building. Classes there were canceled for the day following the shooting.