Police find student who made threats against Conroe ISD school

Police are telling parents there is no viable threat after social media posts about a school shooting threat caused a frenzy over the weekend.

Video Transcript

- All new this morning, police have found the student who allegedly sent frightening social media threats to shoot up a school in the Woodlands. And this morning, extra police will be on campus at College Park High School. Now the threat began showing up on a group chat on Facebook yesterday.

They were made against College Park High school. A parent called police and the district. Now the school's principal sent us this statement. Take a look. It reads in part, "Through the investigation, police determined that the threat was not viable. The parents of the student have been informed and are taking appropriate action."

- Next month will mark three years since the mass shooting at Santa Fe High school that killed eight students and two educators.

- Yeah, some students are speaking about it for the very first time in a new documentary. ABC13 reporter Roxie Bustamante talked to them and the director as they filmed this weekend.

- It's three years later and we're expected to be OK, but we're not. I feel like we shouldn't be expected to have to move on so fast because this is something that we're going to carry with forever.

ROXIE BUSTAMANTE: Twin sisters Tabitha and Shelby reliving may 18, 2018, when a 17-year-old student opened fire at Santa Fe High School. Their teacher Glenda Ann Perkins told them to run. She was shot and killed right behind them.

- I stopped because I was like, where's Tabitha at? And I look and I saw him come out of the classroom. He was switching classrooms or I don't know if he was just walking out. But he came out and he looked down the hallway, and me and Priscilla stopped. And we looked at him and he threw something at us and it shattered on the floor. It hit our legs. And we just ran out. But before we ran out, Mrs. Perkins, she had pushed us out. And when I looked back-- we ran out in the field. And when I look back, all I saw was her laying on the ground, and then her legs just dropped.

ROXIE BUSTAMANTE: The shooting went on for 30 minutes.

- Everything was kind of a blur. And then I was out the back. And I hadn't even realized that I had been shot in the head until my friend had told me.

ROXIE BUSTAMANTE: It would later be known as the third deadliest high school shooting in America. These are the faces and the stories of the 23 people shot that day, including eight students and two teachers who were killed. Together, they are using their voices, filming an 84-minute documentary called "The Kids of Santa Fe-- The Largest Unknown Mass Shooting." It's set to air this fall.

- For whatever the reason, this thing has been swept under the rug, and it shouldn't be. A lot of stories that are not known to people even in Harris County. So again, a documentary is meant to inform, educate, raise awareness at the highest level for change. And one is this country need change.

ROXIE BUSTAMANTE: For these students, they're trying to move on with their lives. The twins graduating and going to college together. Rome is already in his first year and is playing baseball at his junior college. Their message is powerful.

- Honestly, the number one thing I feel like is everybody blames the weapon, but it's not the weapon. Everybody has weapons in their house somewhere in their house, but they're not all used for these mass shootings. It's the person behind it. So I mean, whether it's mental health or anything like that, that's what needs to be-- the awareness behind this stuff.

- I guess one of his reasons were like he was getting bullied, the shooter. That was one of his reasons. Always be kind. You never know if you're the person's last straw. Like, you never know if you talking to that person is going to push them over the edge. Just be kind to whoever you see.

ROXIE BUSTAMANTE: Roxie Bustamante, ABC13, Eyewitness News.