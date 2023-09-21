Police: Student stabbed while waiting for school bus in Henrico
Henrico Police are investigating following a bus stop stabbing that sent a J.R. Tucker High School student to the hospital.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
"You walk into the bathroom and it smells like fruit and people are passing around a vape and asking people who look chill if they want a hit," reports one teen, echoing the experience of many others across the country.
The Biden administration announced new measures that could help borrowers struggling with their payments. Taking advantage of these programs could help you reduce your payments, get your loans in good standing and avoid student loan default.
Generative AI has brought a host of copyright issues to the fore. Just this week, authors including George R.R. Martin, led by the Authors Guild, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the startup's viral AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, was trained on their work without their knowledge or consent. Onstage at Disrupt 2023, Anastasis Germanidis, one of the co-founders of Runway, a company developing generative AI tools for video, said that his company is "still exploring" the right approach to training AI models on artists' and creators' works.
Stanley Wilson died a decade ago, battling a six-alarm fire at a Dallas, Texas, condominium complex. Two additional firefighters were taken to a hospital and two residents were treated on site for smoke inhalation, but all survived. “Firefighters were struggling with this issue where they were required to search for human life inside structural fires, because of federal mandates,” says Thakur.
US stocks continued their retreat on Thursday as investors worried over the Fed's hawkish stance.
Keep yourself empowered with this brilliant does-it-all doodad.
GGV, the 23-year-old U.S. venture capital firm with a storied track record in China, is splitting into two branches as escalating geopolitical tensions continue to push for decoupling between the world's two superpowers. In an announcement released Thursday morning, GGV, known for its bets on ByteDance, Xiaomi and Alibaba, said it will become two independent units in the U.S. and Asia. It's a strategy mirroring one recently pursued by Sequoia, which announced in June that it would separate its China and India arms from the U.S. mothership.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, says one expert. But donations are down and supplies are running low. Here's why.
As hospitals overflowed, staff was forced to take on impossible long shifts, risking their own health in the process. In many ways, it was the perfect environment to introduce a robot like Diligent’s Moxi, a system designed to offer a couple of helping hands to overworked healthcare providers. “When the pandemic hit in 2020 and then flared back up in 2021, the nature of the pandemic allowed Moxi to fit right in and help its co-workers,” co-founder and CEO Andrea Thomaz tells TechCrunch.
Secoda, a startup developing what it describes as an AI-powered data search and cataloging platform, today announced that it raised $16 million in a funding round led by Craft Ventures with participation from Abstract Ventures and several angel investors. Bringing Secoda's total raised to $18.3 million, Secoda co-founder and CEO Etai Mizrahi said that the proceeds will be put toward strengthening the startup's engineering efforts, channeling more funds into R&D and building "cutting-edge" dev tools. "Secoda’s mission is to make the experience of finding, understanding and using data as easy as a Google search," Mizrahi told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada offers a full breakdown for tonight's matchup between the Giants and 49ers.
BMW Motorrad has issued a stop-sale order that applies to all new and some used motorcycles in North America due to an EVAP-related problem.
Each household can request four tests starting September 25.
Phil Sellers is still Rutgers’ leading scorer and leading rebounder after a dominant run in the 1970s.
Donald Trump appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday in a pretaped interview with new host Kristen Welker. Her performance was widely panned by critics who said she failed to hold the former president to account.
This second-year medical student is sharing her ultimate study hack that helps her maintain productivity. The post Medical student gives ‘unconventional’ tip for maintaining focus while studying as a ‘chronically online’ person appeared first on In The Know.
A total game changer.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Step forward Untap Health, a startup out of London, U.K. that's presenting on the Disrupt SF Battlefield stage today with a pitch about pulling a stream of actionable risk data from wastewater. Although the processes involved (sewage collection, sending samples to a lab for analysis) still tend to be very manual, with a delay of several days or even a week before you get results. Its pair of academic co-founders, Dr Claire Trant and Dr Jay Bullen, have been working since early 2021 to bring this idea to life after meeting and clicking over the idea at Entrepreneur First.