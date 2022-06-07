Police: Students threatened outside school in Norfolk

Police responded to threats made to students outside the Freeman-Kennedy School in Norfolk on Monday.

Police say around 4 p.m., a staff member overhead a juvenile male approach students outside the school and threaten violence. Staff led students inside and called Norfolk Police.

The juvenile was identified and is undergoing a mental health evaluation, according to police. They are also trying to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

“I am grateful that Norfolk Public Schools staff reacted immediately to this incident, and that they were able to provide us with information that enabled investigators to quickly identify the juvenile involved,” said Police Chief Charles Stone. “We will continue our investigation and our priority is to ensure the safety of our schools and students.”

School adjustment counselors and mental health staff will be available to students on Tuesday. There will be an increased police presence at Norfolk schools for the rest of the week.

“We recognize in light of current events that this kind of incident can be frightening for students and their families, so I want to assure the entire Norfolk community that we are working closely with police in regard to this incident and ensuring our schools are both safe, and an environment where students can focus on learning instead of being fearful,” said Superintendent Ingrid Allardi. “We immediately took appropriate measures to respond when these threats were made today, and I want to commend the staff members who were involved for their efforts.”

