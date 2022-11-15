Police: Sturbridge massage parlor busted for prostitution operation

Authorities arrested the owner of a local massage parlor for allegedly running a prostitution operation out of the business.

YongMei Mo, 52, of Westbury, New York, was charged with 3 counts of sexual conduct for a fee and keeping a house of ill fame in addition to numerous fines for running a massage parlor without a license. She was arraigned at Dudley District Court on Monday.

Sturbridge Police say they started receiving tips in July that an employee at Missy Body Spa on Main Street was involved in a prostitution ring. An investigation was opened shortly thereafter, where officials learned the business was not properly licensed.

In September, Mo was fined by the Division of Occupational Licensing, and investigators say she was warned of the potential criminal charges and additional fines she could face if the spa continued to run without a license.

Police continued their investigation into Missy Body Spa following their initial confrontation and obtained a search warrant for the business in October. Mo was arrested on prostitution charges resulting from the search warrant and additional investigative evidence.

She will appear in court next on January 12, 2023.

