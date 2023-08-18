Police provide update on suitcase left outside of Wichita clinic that provides abortions

The suitcase left outside of an east Wichita clinic that provides abortion services doesn’t appear to have been left with any intentions of causing panic, Wichita Police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said Friday.

In the morning on Aug. 2, a suitcase outside of Trust Women led to an evacuation of the surrounding neighborhood and a police response that included a bomb-squad robot. Security for the clinic found the suitcase and called police. The report happened before staff arrived and no patients were scheduled that day.

Police have not said what was in the suitcase.

“Based on the investigation conducted thus far, the (Wichita Police Department) does not currently possess any information suggesting that this incident is linked to a particular group,” Rebolledo said in a news release. “The evidence gathered up to this point does not indicate any intent to disrupt regular business operations, or city activities, or cause fear among the public. Evidence collected from the scene has been submitted for further examination and laboratory testing. The WPD is waiting for the results of these tests.”

He added that police have not “located valuable videos of the incident.”