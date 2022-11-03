Police: Sunbury man sent nude photo to girl

Nov. 3—MIDDLEBURG — A 38-year-old Sunbury man is in jail on charges he sent a photograph of his genitalia to a young girl.

State police at Selinsgrove received a call last month from the juvenile girl's stepfather reporting that she received a nude photo via Snapchat from Joseph P. Cottrell on Sept. 22, court records said.

A search warrant was obtained for Cottrell's Snapchat account and confirmed that he had sent the graphic photo to the child on that date, court records said.

Cottrell was arraigned before District Judge Bo Trawitz on charges of felony dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor, and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as misdemeanor corruption of minors. He is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail at Snyder County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.

— MARCIA MOORE