Police Superintendent David Brown fails in leniency bid for cop accused of punching activist at Columbus statue protest

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown unsuccessfully argued for leniency Thursday for an officer who punched an activist about two years ago at a large protest, and now that officer faces firing.

Brown agreed with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s findings that Officer Nicholas Jovanovich used unnecessary and excessive force when he hit GoodKids MadCity activist Miracle Boyd at about 7:20 p.m. July 17, 2020, near 1151 S. Columbus Drive.

But Brown disagreed with COPA’s other findings that Jovanovich made false or misleading statements when completing his tactical response report about the incident, took her phone without justification and failed to inventory her phone without justification.

COPA argued that Jovanovich should be discharged, but Brown countered that he should be suspended for one year.

Nanette Doorley, a member of the Chicago Police Board and a retired FBI special agent, was assigned to review both arguments.

Doorley decided Thursday that Brown did not meet the burden of overcoming COPA’s recommendations in Jovanovich’s case, according to police board paperwork.

Jovanovich’s case will move on to the full police board for a disciplinary trial, where he faces firing.

COPA also recommended that Officer Andres Valle, who witnessed the events failed to report the use of force, be suspended for 60 days. Brown argued that Valle should be suspended for 30 days. Per police board policy, Doorley will have to recuse herself from the case going forward.

Doorley agreed with Brown that the 30-day suspension for Valle was appropriate.

After the July 17, 2020, protest, Miracle Boyd said at a news conference that an officer knocked out at least one of her teeth during the skirmish in Grant Park.

“There is no way I should have left a protest bruised and battered for exercising my freedom of speech and freedom to assemble,” Boyd said.

At least 1,000 people had gathered by the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park, and activists dressed in all black, holding black umbrellas, threw objects including water bottles and fireworks at officers standing by the statue. The officers in turn struck members of the crowd with batons.

Story continues

Protesters later climbed over a short stone wall that circled the statue and unsuccessfully attempted to topple it for half an hour.

More officers arrived and released an aerosol that stung the eyes of the crowd and police forced out those who were inside the wall and circled the perimeter.

The confrontation resulted in at least 12 arrests.

Brown had said after the protest that the evening began peacefully but “devolved into a very dangerous situation in which mob action deliberately sought to injure officers, provoke retaliation and damage property. Forty-nine Chicago police officers were injured. ... Eighteen of whom were sent to area hospitals for their injuries.”

pfry@chicagotribune.com