Police: Supermarket spitter refuses to leave church, claims to be 'child of God'

Apr. 7—The woman accused of deliberately coughing on food and causing a supermarket to toss out tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in an incident that made international headlines is now charged with repeatedly refusing to leave a Warrior Run church on grounds that she is a "child of God."

Margaret Ann Cirko, 36, of Hanover Twp., is charged with defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct after police said she began shouting outside the Welsh Presbyterian Church three times over the span of a little more than a day.

According to the complaint, township police were first dispatched to the church at 390 Chestnut St. shortly after 2 a.m. March 31 to a report of a woman leaning on the front door yelling, "I believe in God."

Police arrived to find Cirko, whom they recognized from prior encounters, shouting near the front doors.

When told to stop and leave the area, Cirko said she was a "child of God" and wasn't going anywhere, police said.

Cirko, who is not a member of the church, continued shouting and refusing to leave until police eventually told her she was being arrested. At that point, she tightly gripped the church door handles to avoid being handcuffed, prompting police to pry her fingers loose, the complaint says.

Officers drove Cirko to her home at 50 Tomko Ave. and she agreed not to return to the church, according to the complaint.

But shortly before 2 a.m. April 1, police were again summoned to the church to a report of the "same female from last night" at it again.

Police said Cirko, who was shouting "I believe in God," agreed to leave the property and not return.

However, less than two hours later, police were dispatched to the church once more to a report of a woman pounding on the doors, yelling "Let me in, God. I love you," according to the complaint.

Officers found Cirko at the back door and arrested her after she tried walking away from the scene, police said.

Police charged Cirko via summons with misdemeanor counts of defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at Luzerne County Central Court on May 19.

Cirko is currently awaiting trial on felony charges including making bomb threats, criminal mischief and terroristic threats after allegedly spitting throughout the Gerrity's Supermarket on the Sans Souci Parkway the afternoon of March 25, 2020.

Cirko is currently free on $50,000 bail in that case, with a trial scheduled for June 22 before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

