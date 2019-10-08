Police supporters of Trump plan 'sea of red' at Minneapolis rally amid outrage over uniform ban

WASHINGTON – Minneapolis police officers rankled by a new department policy barring off-duty staff from wearing their uniforms to political events plan to instead swarm President Donald Trump's rally Thursday with a "sea of red" specialty T-shirts.

The policy change came the day after Trump announced he would host a rally in Minneapolis. The head of the local police union argues the ban was a political move meant to favor the city's Democratic officials. The police department for its part says the policy is about avoiding the appearance of political bias.

But the person who could be most irked by the rule change? The president, who is traveling to Minneapolis on Thursday for his first campaign rally since House Democrats announced an impeachment inquiry against him.

Trump often surrounds himself with men and women in uniform, both in the White House and on the campaign trail. He has has long painted himself as a pro-law enforcement president, ranging from his sharp criticism of NFL player protests during the national anthem over police brutality to the Department of Justice's slowed pace of civil rights investigations into local police departments.

In February at the Major County Sheriffs and the Major Cities Chiefs Association Joint Conference, he renewed his commitment to law enforcement, vowing to make "officer safety a top priority."

"In my administration, we understand that reducing crime begins with respecting law enforcement. We will not tolerate smears, or slanders or assaults on those who wear the badge and police our streets," he said.

And that support appears to be reciprocal. He earned the endorsement of the National Fraternal Order of Police, which claims more than 330,000 members, in 2016. And the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA) has already endorsed him in his 2020 re-election bid.

We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country. What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace. It is time for @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

But instead of the thin blue line appearing behind Trump on Thursday, there will be "a sea of red T-shirts," said Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. The shirt features the phrase "Cops for Trump" emblazoned across an American flag in the shape of Minnesota and will be sold online and at the rally. All proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the union's charity, Kroll said.

Trump weighed in on the back-and-forth Tuesday on Twitter, thanking Kroll and adding that he plans to take some of the police T-shirts back to Washington.

Thank you to Lt. Bob Kroll of the great Minneapolis Police Department for your kind words on @foxandfriends. The Police are fighting the Radical Left Mayor, and his ridiculous Uniform Ban. Actually, I LOVE the Cops for Trump shirts. Want to bring some home. I am with you 100%!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Get your great T-Shirts, “Cops for Trump,” at https://t.co/pmhDDXsIlx REALLY NICE! Thank you to Minneapolis Police Officers & Union! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

How we got here

The T-shirt sale follows furor over a new Minneapolis Police Department policy that prohibits off-duty officers from wearing their uniform to political events.

The policy, according to police spokesman John Elder, is to prevent officers from showing political bias.

"The uniform gets translated back to the average person as someone being from the police department," he said. "It's very confusing for people when they see someone in uniform to understand the difference between the city and the federation."

