Police surprise Cobb 6-year-old at his police-themed birthday party

A metro Atlanta boy celebrated his 6th birthday with a police-themed party.

Cobb County officers from Precinct 5 attended the party, speaking to birthday boy Isaac and his friends about working as police and answering all of their questions.

The children got to press the buttons in the police car, and officers wished Isaac a happy birthday over the loudspeaker.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police joked they would be expecting an application in 2037 from Isaac to join the department.

Isaac said he hopes to become a police officer one day.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: