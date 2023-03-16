Police surround American Deli restaurant after man shot to death

Police have surrounded an American Deli restaurant near Oakland Cemetery and the Grant Park neighborhood after a man was shot to death Thursday afternoon.

The man was found with a gunshot wound at 363 Hill Street SW just of I-20 around 4 p.m. Thursday.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there was crime scene tape strung up outside of the American Deli.

The victim’s identity has not been released. It’s unclear if the man was shot at the restaurant or somewhere else.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to two witnesses who said they saw two men standing next to the American Deli before shots rang out.

The witnesses, who were driving past the restaurant, said they saw a man with a gun run from the scene.

