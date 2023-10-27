Barricaded suspect charged in slaying of woman whose body was found in Fayetteville woods

Joseph Pierre, Fayetteville Observer
Updated ·1 min read
A man arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff with police near Yadkin Road in Fayetteville is charged in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in woods near Bonnie Doone earlier this month, police said.

Raeqwon Mitchell Carlisle, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Crystal Michelle Loughran, 40. The Fayetteville woman's body was found in a clearing in the area of Fieldcrest and Cedric streets just before 8 p.m. Oct. 11 by a man searching for his dog.

On Friday, after the Fayetteville Police Department's Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Carlisle was in a home in the 5600 block of Mesa Drive, they converged on the area about 6:15 a.m. Police said Carlisle was barricaded inside. By 12:30 p.m., Carlisle had "surrendered peacefully with the assistance of his family members on scene," a news release said.

Police did not release a motive for the slaying.

The body of Crystal Loughran, 40, was found Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in a woods near Fieldcrest and Cedric streets. On Oct. 27, 2023, the man suspected of killing her was arrested after an hourslong standoff with police.
Fayetteville Police Department vehicles block the entrance to the 5600 block of Mesa Drive where a man wanted on charges of first-degree murder is barricaded, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Officers in tactical gear exit Mesa Drive in Fayetteville after police arrested a man on a murder charge following an hourslong standoff Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Officers in tactical gear exit Mesa Drive in Fayetteville after a man wanted on a murder warrant, and who barricaded himself in a home there, was taken into custody Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
