Police surround Grover Beach home after report of person with a gun

Grover Beach police blocked off a section of a residential neighborhood Saturday night, after reports of a person with a gun in the area.

According to Grover Beach Police Cmdr. Bryan Millard, authorities were alerted to a situation involving two people, one of whom potentially had a gun, around 4:45 p.m.

Grover Beach Police Department tweeted at 6:25 p.m. that a person was experiencing a mental health incident inside a home while armed with a firearm.

Police surrounded a home in the 1200 block of Ramona Avenue and blocked off nearby roadways.

Millard said a female later emerged from the home and indicated that that she was OK, and officers were determining the status of a male in the home.

He said it does not appear that a crime was committed.

Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach police departments and Five Cities Fire Authority responded to the scene as well.

