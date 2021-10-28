Police surround home in Cypress Park as residents shelter in place

LAPD officers surround a home in the Cypress Park neighborhood of northeast Los Angeles on Thursday after a resident said a man was at the property illegally. (Nathan Solis / Los Angeles Times)

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department surrounded a home in the Cypress Park neighborhood of northeast Los Angeles on Thursday after a resident said a man was at the property illegally.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police were called about a man with a restraining order at a home in the 2800 block of Future Street, LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said.

Before police arrived, the caller heard gunshots but was not certain whether the man was still at the property, Aguilar said.

Nearby residents said they heard several gunshots around the same time, as well as shouting in the street.

A SWAT team was searching two homes on the property Thursday afternoon, a front and a back house.

Two people in the back house were told to shelter in place while police searched the area, Aguilar said. The pair were not being held hostage, but out of an abundance of caution, police told them to stay in their home.

By 2 p.m., police had moved their search to an adjacent home after a neighbor said they saw a "shadow in their outdoor shed," LAPD Det. Juan Aguilar said. An hour later, the resident who had initially reported gunshots was allowed back home.

Police said they were continuing to search for the suspect, who was described as a man in his 20s.

