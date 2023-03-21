Police surround homes in DeKalb neighborhood after at least 1 shot, police say

At least one person has been shot in broad daylight in the middle of a DeKalb County neighborhood, police say.

Officers were called to a home on Sunflower Place around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw police sectioning off several homes with police tape.

One of the homes next to the police tape can be seen boarded up. Neighbors tell Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that home was the target of a shooting two weeks ago.

It is unclear the extent of the person’s injuries.

Police say details on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited.

Investigators have not released details on possible suspects.

