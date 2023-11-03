Police surround house on South Street in SLO with guns drawn. What’s going on?

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Law enforcement officers responded with guns drawn outside a house on South Street in San Luis Obispo on Friday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo Police Department officers, K9 units and and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies were seen in the 500 block of South Street.

According to the emergency response application PulsePoint, officers responded to a public service call at about 1 p.m.

An officer thew a flash bang into the house at about 3:30 p.m., according to witnesses at the scene.

When reached for comment, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said it could not release any information as of 3:30 p.m.