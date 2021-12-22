Police surround Nixa home where man barricaded himself inside with baby

Nixa police say they have surrounded a home on Barracuda Street on Wednesday afternoon after a man barricaded himself inside and has refused to come out.

Police say there is a 1-month-old baby inside the home with the man, which has added to the seriousness of the situation.

In a news release, police say they were initially called out to the home for a domestic dispute, and they have probable cause to arrest the man because of what happened during the dispute.

Because of the large police response, the public's access will be restricted in the area near Barracuda Street and Walleye Street in northeast Nixa.

In the news release just before 5 p.m., Nixa police said they would not leave the scene until the baby was safe.

The release does not specify if the man is related to the infant.

